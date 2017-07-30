Iran top leader urges Muslims against US, Israel "villainy"

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Sunday urged Muslims worldwide to take stance against the US and Israel's "villainy" during the imminent annual Hajj ceremonies.



One of the topics related to the Islamic world is "the issue of al-Quds (Jerusalem) and Aqsa Mosque, which is in focus today," Khamenei was quoted as saying by his official website.



There is no better place than the holy cities of Mecca and Medina in Saudi Arabia, to voice Muslims' opinion and stance in support of Palestine and Aqsa Mosque, he said.



The US interference in the affairs of regional Muslim countries and its creation of the terrorist groups is another important topic which the Muslims should take the stance against during the Hajj ceremonies to be held in late August in Mecca, he added.



"The US government is more villain and malicious than the terrorist groups," he stressed.



Muslims should be cognizant about the divisive plots hatched by the enemies, Khamenei added.



Iran decided to withdraw from sending pilgrims to Hajj ceremony last year, with concerns over the safety of the pilgrims after the deadly stampede in Hajj of 2015.



More than 450 Iranians died among a total of 2300 pilgrims killed in the stampede in Mina area.



After resolving the issues between Tehran and Riyadh, Iran decided to send as many as 86,500 pilgrims to annual Hajj ceremony in Saudi Arabia this summer.

