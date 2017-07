Cosplay enthusiasts attend this year's ChinaJoy (China Digital Entertainment Expo and Conference) over the weekend. The 15th ChinaJoy opened at the Shanghai New International Expo Center on Thursday. The four-day event is expected to attract over 300,000 visitors this year, according to media reports. Some exhibitors set up mobile gaming experience zones and E-sports combat areas, inviting famous E-sport teams to play in real time.