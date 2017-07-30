SOEs to cooperate on Hualong One nuclear reactor

Source:Global Times Published: 2017/7/30 20:58:39





Ten Chinese State-owned enterprises (SOEs) in the nuclear power sector on Friday signed a joint declaration to work together to improve the global competitiveness of the third generation of the Hualong One nuclear reactor, according to media reports.The companies, led by China General Nuclear Power Corp, will jointly improve the reactor's design and manufacture, and set up a foundation to promote its export, the joint declaration said, thepaper.cn reported.Hualong One is a Chinese-developed nuclear reactor that has been aiming for the overseas market in the past few years, particularly after the Belt and Road initiative. Hualong technologies are planned for or in use in countries such as Pakistan and Argentina.The companies vowed on Friday that they will cooperate on different aspects of the industry chain to facilitate the export of the Hualong One.