China’s gold output drops in H1

China's gold output dropped in the first half of this year due to stricter rules on solid waste from production and shrinking reserves.



A total of 206.54 tons of gold was produced in January-June, down 9.85 percent from a year ago, the Xinhua News Agency reported Sunday, citing the China Gold Association.



Among the total, 178.46 tons were the mineral gold, while 28.08 tons were a byproduct of nonferrous metal smelting.



The 10 top gold producers accounted for 53.24 percent and 39.74 percent of the country's total refined gold and gold mineral output respectively, according to the association.





