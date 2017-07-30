Revised record-filing regulations

The Ministry of Commerce
revised its interim regulations for the record-filing system for foreign-funded enterprises on Sunday.
Some items have been added to the revised regulations.
For instance, if a foreign-funded company wants to modify the information of its actual controller, it has to provide the information of its equity structure with the actual shareholder, according to the ministry.
Also, if a foreign investor uses equity rights to purchase a domestic company, the domestic firm has to provide a certificate which can prove that the domestic company is qualified to invest overseas, said the ministry.