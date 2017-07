Revised record-filing regulations

The Ministry of Commerce revised its interim regulations for the record-filing system for foreign-funded enterprises on Sunday.Some items have been added to the revised regulations.For instance, if a foreign-funded company wants to modify the information of its actual controller, it has to provide the information of its equity structure with the actual shareholder, according to the ministry.Also, if a foreign investor uses equity rights to purchase a domestic company, the domestic firm has to provide a certificate which can prove that the domestic company is qualified to invest overseas, said the ministry.