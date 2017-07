Bangladeshi twin baby girls conjoined at the spinal column are seen at Bangladesh's largest Dhaka Medical College and Hospital in Dhaka, capital of Bangladesh, on July 30, 2017. The conjoined twins who are united back to back along the spinal column will undergo a separation operation on Aug. 1 at Dhaka Medical College and Hospital in Bangladeshi capital Dhaka. (Xinhua/Salim Reza)