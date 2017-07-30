Panchen Lama holds Buddhist services in Tibet

The 11th Panchen Lama Bainqen Erdini Qoigyijabu performed a series of Buddhist services in Lhasa, capital of Tibet Autonomous Region, over the past few days.



The Panchen Lama visited Jokhang Temple Thursday, leading a prayer service and blessing lamas in the most revered monastery in Lhasa.



He arrived at Jokhang Temple at around 5:30 a.m., greeted by lamas lining up at the temple gates holding Tibetan incense and Buddhist prayer flags.



The Panchen Lama visited the major halls of the temple, paid homage and presented a hada, a long, scarf-like white silk used by the Tibetans for blessings, to a life-sized statue of Buddha Sakyamuni as a 12-year-old. Jokhang's house treasure was brought to the temple by Princess Wencheng of the Tang Dynasty in the seventh century.



The Panchen Lama then led sutra chanting at the temple, praying for peace, prosperity and stability, before performing a head-touching ritual to bless the lamas.



On Sunday morning, the Panchen Lama held a head-touching ritual for long lines of Buddhists, including young moms with sleeping babies in their arms, at his Lhasa residence.



"I attended the ritual last year. This year I was lucky to be the first to receive the head-touching blessings," said Degyi, an 84-year-old woman. "I wish the Panchen Lama health and longevity!"



The Panchen Lama is scheduled to hold more Buddhist and social activities across Tibet in the coming days.



Gyaincain Norbu, born Feb. 13, 1990. in Lhari county, Nagqu prefecture in northern Tibet, was enthroned as the 11th Panchen Lama on Dec. 8, 1995 after a traditional lot drawing ceremony in Jokhang Temple in Lhasa.



The Panchen Lama serves as vice president of the Buddhist Association of China and is a member of the Standing Committee of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, the country's top political advisory body.

