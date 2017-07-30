Typhoon Haitang makes landfall in Taiwan

Typhoon Haitang made landfall at 4:40 p.m. Sunday in Pingtung county in Taiwan, the island's weather agency said.



The center of Haitang was located at northwest of Eluanbi after its landfall and moving in a north-northwesterly direction. The storm's periphery has entered southern and southeastern Taiwan, posing threat to the areas south of Nantou and Chiayi, as well as Hualien and Taitung in eastern Taiwan.



Residents in Kaohsiung, Pingtung, Nantou, Chiayi, Tainan and Taitung were advised to stay vigilant against downpours and strong winds.



Extreme torrential rain Sunday and Monday in Kaohsiung and Pingtung was forecast while torrential rain in Chiayi, Tainan and Taitung were anticipated. Possible geological disasters were also warned of by the weather authorities.



Haitang is the second typhoon following Nesat to hit Taiwan this weekend. It is the first time in 50 years that dual tropical storms struck the island almost simultaneously.



Typhoon Nesat, which made landfall Saturday evening in Taiwan's Yilan county, brought rain in many parts of the island, causing damage.

