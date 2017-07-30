Corruption fugitive on Interpol’s red notice returns home

Ren Biao, one of China's most wanted fugitives, has returned to China and turned himself in to police, the anti-corruption watchdog said Saturday.



Ren, 44, former "actual controlling shareholder" of Daluo energy supplies company in East China's Jiangsu Province, fled to the Caribbean nation of Saint Kitts and Nevis in January 2014 after being accused of fraudulently obtaining loans and fabricating financial bills, according to a statement released by the Communist Party of China Central Commission for Discipline Inspection.



In April 2015, Interpol issued a "red notice" on 100 fugitives wanted by China. Many of the fugitives were former government officials or employees of State-owned enterprises.



Ren was ranked 92nd among them and the 42nd having returned so far.



On Friday, Yang Xiuzhu, once of China's most wanted fugitives who fled from China in 2003, stood trial for embezzlement and taking bribes.



According to the trial held by the Hangzhou Intermediate People's Court in East China's Zhejiang Province, Yang, 70, took advantage of her government posts in Wenzhou to embezzle more than 19 million yuan ($2.82 million) for personal use from 1996 to 1997.



Prosecutors accused her of abusing her power to help others with land development, project promotion, increasing construction areas and reducing expenses, and accepting money and properties worth 7.35 million yuan between 1994 and 1998.



Yang returned to China in November 2016 and turned herself in, confessing to her crimes.



Yang pleaded guilty and expressed remorse.



About 50 people attended the trial, including legislators, political advisors, journalists and members of the public.





