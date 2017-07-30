$1.1b deal on Hambantota port





Sri Lanka signed a long-delayed $1.1 billion deal on Saturday to lease its southern Hambantota Port to a Chinese company, Reuters reported over the weekend, as opposition parties seek a debate of the pact in the country's parliament.



The deal followed an agreement on Tuesday in which China Merchants Port Holdings Co (CMPort), Sri Lanka Ports Authority (SLPA), the Sri Lanka government, Hambantota International Port Group (Private) and Hambantota International Port Services Company (Private) agreed on the terms of a 99-year concession agreement in relation to the development, management and operation of the Hambantota Port, according to a statement on the website of CMPort on the same day.



The deal, in which CMPort will hold 70-percent stake in a joint venture with SLPA to run the port, is part of a plan to convert loans worth $6 billion that Sri Lanka owes China into equity, according to Reuters.

