Fosun chairman defends overseas strategy amid probe speculation

Fosun Group Chairman Guo Guangchang on Saturday sought to defend the company's acquisitive strategy overseas, suggesting that Fosun's overseas strategy is designed to ultimately serve development in the domestic market and claiming that the company's financials are sound.



In a letter to employees, which was obtained by media outlets, Guo also praised the recent investigations Chinese authorities launched into some domestic companies in a bid to crack down on irrational overseas investment, saying that the measures are necessary and timely.



Fosun has been the target of rumors and speculation that the company is under investigation by Chinese authorities for its overseas strategy and financial position. The rumors come as the company is making new overseas deals.



"In the past few years, Fosun has always done two things: first, it has developed at an appropriate pace while reducing debt and improving its financial strength," Guo said in the letter, according to the Economic Observer. He noted that Fosun's leverage ratio stood at 50.7 percent at the end of 2016, which he called "very healthy."



The second thing Fosun is doing is helping foreign companies it has invested in to speed up their development in China, Guo added. "I always believe that we are 'going out' so we can return better and we are consolidating our global resources so we can better develop in China," he said in the letter.



Shanghai-based Fosun has been on an aggressive global shopping spree in recent years, which has brought it a diverse portfolio that includes an insurer in Portugal, a luxury resort operator in France and a pharmaceutical manufacturer in India.



On Friday, Fosun Group and State-owned Beijing Sanyuan Foods Co said that they have reached an agreement to buy French healthy spread producer St-Hubert SAS, pending regulatory approval in both countries. Fosun holds a 20.45-percent stake in Sanyuan, following the latter's mixed-ownership reforms in 2014.



The Financial Times reported that Fosun also bought an office building in Sao Paolo, Brazil earlier last week for $140 million. Guo did not mention the deal in his letter, though he said he had flown to the Brazilian city recently.



Guo also recently released another letter in which he addressed rumors that the company had lost contact with him. A domestic financial news website was later fined 200,000 yuan ($29,690) by Chinese regulators for spreading rumors.



Guo said in his letter that some Chinese companies are engaged in "irrational overseas investments" and that recent crackdowns on such investments and illegal activities in the domestic financial market are "very necessary and timely."



"I always believe that the Chinese government's support for real, legal overseas investment will not change," he said.

