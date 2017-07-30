Making headlines

Report on H1 foreign trade



The State Council will hold a press conference on Monday to discuss the nation's first-half foreign trade performance.



China's imports grew faster than exports in the first quarter, resulting in a 35.7-percent contraction of the trade surplus, customs data showed in April. Exports in yuan-denominated terms rose 14.8 percent year-on-year in the first quarter, while imports increased 31.1 percent.



Foreign trade reached 6.2 trillion yuan ($902.47 billion) in the first quarter, up 21.8 percent year-on-year, with a surplus of 454.94 billion yuan.

July activity in PMI



On Tuesday, the Caixin China manufacturing purchasing manufacturers' index (PMI) for July is scheduled for release. The index rose to 50.4 in June from 49.6 in May. A reading above 50 indicates an expansion in activity from the previous month while a level below that points to a contraction.

Financial results due for Apple



Apple is expected to announce financial results for its fiscal 2017 third quarter, on Wednesday.



In the previous quarter, Apple posted revenue of $52.9 billion and earnings per diluted share of $2.10. International sales accounted for 65 percent of the quarter's revenue. Market watchers have forecast that China revenues would rebound in the third quarter although the company faces regulatory pressure and increasing competition from domestic manufacturers.



