US tests missile defense system

US forces carried out a missile interception system test on Sunday, a military agency said.
The US Missile Defense Agency (MDA) and the US Army conducted a successful missile defense test, using the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD
) system, the MDA said Sunday in a press release.
The MDA also said a C-17 military transport aircraft launched a medium-range target ballistic missile (MRBM) over the Pacific Ocean, which was "detected, tracked and intercepted" by the THAAD weapon system located at Pacific Spaceport Complex Alaska in Kodiak, Alaska.
The test was conducted to gather threat data from a THAAD interceptor in flight, it added.
This was the 15th tests for the THAAD weapon system.