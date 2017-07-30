Venezuelans vote on new assembly

President Nicolas Maduro cast his ballot Sunday to kick off a controversial vote in Venezuela electing a new, all-powerful "Constituent Assembly" he promises will end his country's crisis by rewriting the constitution.



The vote has been fiercely opposed by months of deadly street protests and criticized internationally.



Venezuela's opposition says it is a bid for the beleaguered Maduro to cling to power by getting around the parliament controlled by its lawmakers.



State TV showed Maduro voting in a west Caracas polling station for the 545-member citizens' assembly that will be empowered to dissolve the opposition-controlled parliament and change laws as it reforms the nation's charter.





