People in China and around the world were impressed by Sunday's military parade of the People's Liberation Army (PLA) at the Zhurihe training base in North China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region as part of celebrations for the PLA's 90th anniversary. Chinese President Xi Jinping
, also general secretary of the CPC Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, dressed in camouflage attire and reviewed China's modern armed forces. This has boosted the confidence of the PLA and Chinese people.
With a stronger nation and military than ever, China has come to a new historic point with a greater mission. It faces comprehensive internal reforms and external challenges. In complicated times, the PLA provides strategic stability to this country.
A rising China is faced with increasing external uncertainties and we should look to ourselves as the main source of stability and certainty. Solving both internal and external problems depends on our willpower and wisdom. China is a rapidly developing power. This allows us to find more solutions to problems. As more problems emerge, making decisions is much more difficult than ever.
China must not be spineless or reckless. It needs to be steadfast and level-headed. As China progressed and matured in the past years, Xi became the core of the CPC Central Committee and the leader of the PLA and the Chinese people. Great times and leaders are mutually shaped.
The CPC undertakes noble responsibilities to ensure China's peace and development, and enable people to realize their dreams. The ambitious responsibilities will be better identified when viewed in a historical context.
The CPC, Chinese government and the military should take on their responsibilities. National cohesion is critical for the people's wellbeing and country's competitiveness, yet opposing voices often find favor in diverse public opinions. Hence, having a firm leader is crucial for a power's comprehensive national strength.
While leaders of other countries do everything to look witty and eloquent in front of the camera, a Chinese leader is devoted to real work. It's clear who knows his country, unites the people and inspires the military.
China has formidable tasks ahead, which may be completely new to us. Modern countries have all designed a decision-making system that centers on a scientific and democratic approach. But as history proves, none of these can replace the leader's wisdom. Having a brilliant leader is often a crucial factor in deciding a country's fate.
China aims to rejuvenate the nation under the CPC's leadership after past ordeals. But this involves remarkable internal governance and international leadership, which is a big test for the nation. It would be a noble and formidable undertaking for the CPC Central Committee with Xi as the core to lead today's China.