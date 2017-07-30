Liga to file PSG complaint over Neymar

French giants ‘violate financial fair play rules’: Spain league chief

Spain's soccer league chief Javier Tebas said he will file a complaint with UEFA for financial fair play breaches against Paris Saint-Germain over their pursuit of Brazilian superstar Neymar.



PSG are rumored to be weighing up a bid for the Barcelona forward at more than 200 million euros ($235 million), enough to trigger the 25-year-old's transfer release clause.



"La Liga will file this complaint because it's a problem for La Liga's competitiveness," Tebas, the La Liga chairman, told Mundo Deportivo.



Should PSG bid, and then pay, the 222 million euros needed to prize Neymar from the Catalan capital, they would struggle to meet UEFA's financial fair play conditions that limit a team to ­losses of no more than 30 million euros over a three-year cycle.



And that is despite a mega-money sponsorship deal with the Qatar tourism board.



According to Tebas, "no one believes" the commercial revenue figures pre­sented by PSG to justify their spending.



"PSG cannot have figures in which PSG's commercial rights exceed those of Real Madrid and Barcelona," said ­Tebas.



"It means that the Qatari state is injecting money and that violates UEFA's financial fair play rules and the European Union's norms of economic competition, and we're going to file a complaint."



In 2014, PSG were fined 60 million euros and handed transfer spending ­restrictions by UEFA for breaching ­financial fair play rules.



UEFA's Club Financial Control Body has also stated that PSG's 200 million euros a year image rights contract with the Qatari tourist board is inflated and double its "true value."



PSG are owned by Oryx Qatar Sports Investments.



Veteran Brazil international fullback Dani Alves has said he is hopeful superstar Neymar will join him at PSG but insisted he isn't using his personal friendship to sway the Barcelona forward's decision.



The two were teammates at Barca from Neymar's arrival in 2013 until Alves left to join Juventus a year ago.



Having joined PSG, 34-year-old Alves hopes Neymar will show courage and decide to swell the French capital club's large Brazilian contingent, that includes forward Lucas Moura, and center backs Thiago Silva and Marquinhos.



"I hope it will happen. I've got nothing to do with his decision; it's a very important decision for him," said Alves, ­after scoring in PSG's French Super Cup victory over Monaco on Saturday.



"Men have to make these kind of decisions. I hope he'll join us. He's one of my best friends and I always want my friends to be close by.



"I can't interfere in his decision. It's his decision to make but we'll welcome him with open arms if he comes."





