Man City beat Spurs 3-0

Manchester City posted a convincing 3-0 win over English Premiership rivals Tottenham on Saturday in an International Champions Cup friendly in Nashville, Tennessee.



John Jones opened the scoring with a glancing header in the 10th minute.



City had plenty of chances to increase their lead before Raheem Sterling made it 2-0 in the 72nd minute, and Brahim Diaz came off the bench to complete the scoring in injury time.