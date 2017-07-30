Urawa Reds fire Petrovic

Japan's Urawa Red Diamonds said they have fired coach ­Mihailo Petrovic after a poor run of form saw the former Asian champions slip to eighth in the J-League standings.



The announcement was made on the club's official website on Sunday after the Serbian coach had overseen a disappointing run of form that resulted in Urawa winning only two of their last nine league games.



That sequence of results, which continued with a 2-0 defeat against Consadole Sapporo on Saturday, saw Urawa slip to 12 points behind leaders Cerezo Osaka.



Petrovic took over at Urawa in 2012 and led the club to the J-League Cup last season as well as runners-up spot in the J-League championship playoffs, where they lost to Kashima Antlers.





