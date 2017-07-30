This summer transfer window will show extent of Spurs ambitions

It's an interesting time to be a Tottenham Hotspur fan. They finished second last season, as they did the season before, and based on the fact that this group of exciting young players go into this ­season with another campaign ­under their belts, the future is bright and they are among the favorites for the Premier League.



But as with everything in soccer it's never that simple. On the pitch, last season was another of improvement and the side was the easiest on the eye among the 20 on show in the top flight. They scored the most goals - one more than the champions - and had the best goal difference.



So far this summer, though, they have not added to that group and that has some supporters worried. There is an obvious need to strengthen if only for the reason that all of their rivals are doing just that. The fear is that, in merely maintaining the status quo while others around you bring in new players, the only way is down.



Jose Mourinho was at his mischievous best when he said that Spurs have had a good summer because they have only lost Kyle Walker from their squad. The wantaway fullback was sold to Manchester City for an incredibly healthy profit and more importantly kept the club's wage structure intact. That's good business but is it enough?



Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino has said that he expects new arrivals. Chairman Dan Levy has long been a shrewd negotiator in both buying and selling players at the best prices for his club, and it would be no surprise if he is waiting until the very end of the transfer window before bringing in reinforcements.



The manager will surely need them. There is pressure to perform and hope has begun to turn to expectation when it comes to silverware. The side is in the Champions League again and there is an argument that it was their failure to negotiate the group stage last season and enter the Europa League that stretched the squad too thin in the league title race.



Even if no one comes in the door before the end of the transfer window, it is going to be a season of change. White Hart Lane is no more and the team will play all of its home games at Wembley Stadium, the very ground they struggled at in last season's Champions League.



While the fans have to get used to the ground and the players need to get used to the pitch, both of which are substantially bigger than their former home. A couple of big-name additions to this excellent crop of players would give them the best chance.



The time has come when they need to go one better and actually win a ­trophy. It's all well and good being the best to watch but without silverware there is a risk that players will leave for reasons other than being able to get money elsewhere.



It's an ambitious club, as Pochettino has said and as the move to their new stadium proves. But until they can match the ambitions of the players by winning the league, this might be the only summer where they can pursue a transfer policy of continuity.



The author is a Shanghai-based freelance writer. jmawhite@gmail.com

