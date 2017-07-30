Peng’s 2nd singles title

China's Peng Shuai claimed the Jiangxi Open title on Sunday when she overpowered unseeded Nao Hibino 6-3, 6-2 in a one-sided final.



The 31-year-old Peng made light work of the Japanese in just under 90 minutes to add to the maiden WTA singles crown she won last year, also on home soil, in Tianjin.



Peng, with a world ranking of No.32 and the tournament's second seed, was never really in trouble on the outdoor hard courts in Nanchang.



The 22-year-old Hibino, No.92 in the world, drove a two-handed backhand into the net from the baseline to gift the home favorite the match.



Fellow Chinese and top seed Zhang Shuai and European stars Jelena Jankovic and Kristyna Pliskova all tumbled out early to leave Peng as the sole remaining seed in the semifinals.

