Fognini victor in Gstaad

Fabio Fognini beat Yannick Hanfmann 6-4, 7-5 in the Gstaad ATP tournament final on Sunday to win his fifth tour title.



The 31-year-old Italian, ranked No.31 in the world, was playing in his 13th ATP final.



All five of his victories have come on clay.



Despite losing, 25-year-old Hanfmann, the world No.170, enjoyed the best result of his career in reaching the final, having also knocked out third seed Feliciano Lopez of Spain in the second round.