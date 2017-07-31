Morocco king pardons 65 convicts over northeastern protests

Morocco's King Mohammed VI granted his pardon to 65 convicts over protests that have shaken the northeastern part of the country, local media reported on Sunday.
Citing protest activists, Alyaoum24.com said the list of the pardoned included Silya Ziani, 23, who is one of the famous leaders of the movement.
On the occasion of the 18th anniversary of his enthronement, the king granted his pardon to 1,178 convicts who were convicted by different courts across the kingdom, according to a statement by the Ministry of Justice
.
The ministry's statement said some El Hoceima protesters received royal pardons "in consideration of their family and human situation."
The pardons were limited to those "who did not commit crimes or serious acts" during the protests that started in the northern Rif region and then spread to other parts of the country.
In his speech on the occasion, King Mohammed VI slammed on Saturday politicians and public officials for neglect of their duties, and failing to meet aspirations of the people.
Referring directly to the alarming situation in Al Hoceima in northern Morocco, the king warned that political parties and their representatives are refraining from their duty, sometimes deliberately, and sometimes out of a lack of credibility or patriotism.
According to official sources, some 176 people have been arrested over the protest.
The situation in Al Hoceima has been tense since October 2016, when fish vendor Mouhcine Fikri was crushed to death after climbing into a rubbish lorry to retrieve his swordfish confiscated by police.
The demand for justice for Fikri in the northeastern region has evolved into a major grassroots movement to require greater government investment to create more jobs.
Morocco has not witnessed any protests of this size since the pro-democracy demonstrations during the Arab spring in 2011.