Smugglers abandon 147 migrants in trailer in east Mexico

Smugglers abandoned 147 undocumented migrants inside a tractor trailer in Mexico's Gulf Coast state of Veracruz, local media reported on Sunday.



Mexico's immigration institute (INM) "rescued 147 foreign migrants from Honduras, Guatemala, El Salvador and Nicaragua who were abandoned without water or food by alleged human traffickers," according to a statement from the state police force.



The Central American migrants, who were headed north in the hopes of crossing into the United States, exited the cargo vehicle when they realized what had happened and walked to a nearby community, where residents offered them food and drink, and notified authorities.



Officials said they have not found the vehicle.



The incident comes less than a week after 10 migrants died of heat and dehydration in a similar incident in the US state of Texas, and occurred on UN-designated World Day Against Trafficking in Persons.

