12 PKK militants killed in airstrikes in Turkey, Iraq

A total of 12 outlawed Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) militants were killed in separate counter operations in southeastern Turkey and northern Iraq Saturday, military statements said Sunday.



The operations in northern Iraq were conducted in the Zap and Matina regions, killing three terrorists who were allegedly preparing for an attack, and destroying some weapon pits and caves, according to a statement by the Turkish Armed Forces.



Another airstrike was conducted in Beytussebap district of Turkey's southeastern Sirnak province, killing nine PKK militants, including one senior member.



One Turkish soldier was also killed on Sunday in an anti-PKK operation in southeastern Hakkari province, local media reported.



The PKK, listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the United States and the EU, has resumed its armed campaign against the Turkish government since July 2015.



According to data from local media, over 1,200 Turkish security personnel and civilians have since died in PKK attacks, while more than 7,000 PKK members have been killed during operations across Turkey and northern Iraq.

