Russian Navy duly responds to new challenges including terrorism, piracy: Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Sunday paid tribute to the Russian Navy, speaking highly of its development and renovation as well as contribution to fighting terrorism and piracy, the Kremlin said.



"Russia's history is inseparable from the victories of its courageous and fearless Navy... Throughout the centuries, the fortitude and tenacity of Russian sailors was tempered in battles," Putin said in a speech at the main naval parade held in St. Petersburg, Russia's second largest city, in celebration of the Naval Day.



More than 5,000 sailors from the Baltic, Black Sea, Northern, Pacific fleets and the Caspian Flotilla participated in the parade, along with some 50 ships and submarines as well as more than 40 planes and helicopters of the naval aviation.



"Today the Navy is not only solving its traditional tasks but also nobly responding to new challenges, making a significant contribution to the fight against terrorism and piracy," Putin said.



The country will offer its full support to the reinforcement of the high moral and professional qualities of the Navy, he said.



"Much is being done today for the development and renovation of the Navy. New ships are being commissioned, the fleet's combat training and readiness are being perfected," Putin said.



According to the president, the Russian Navy will be replenished with 30 new ships and vessels this year.



The present Russian Navy was formed in January 1992, succeeding the Navy of the Commonwealth of Independent States. Established in 1939, the Russian Naval Day was originally celebrated on July 24 and was changed to the last Sunday in July in 1980.



This year, the Naval Day is celebrated in each Russian region and with special solemnity, according to the Kremlin.

