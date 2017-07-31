Tokyo stocks open flat on Dow's strong showing, yen's rise

Tokyo stocks opened flat on Monday as the Dow Jones Industrial Average's strong showing late last week bolstered investor sentiment on the one hand, while the yen's appreciation against the US dollar inhibited buying on the other.



As of 9:15 a.m., the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average edged up 13.62 points, or 0.07 percent, from Friday to 19,973.46.



The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, meanwhile, added 0.09 point, or 0.01 percent, to 1,621.31.



Iron and steel, and pharmaceutical issues comprised those that gained the most in early trade. Food and mining issues, meanwhile, led those that declined.

