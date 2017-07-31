Record-shattering day sees FINA worlds wrap up in Budapest

Two more world records fell during the final day of competition at the 17th FINA World Championships here on Sunday while American Caleb Dressel made a splash by collecting his seventh gold medal.



Lilly King started off Sunday evening by winning the women's 50m breaststroke with a new world record of 29.40, besting the previous one by 0.08 seconds.



Russia's Yulia Efimova King's teammate Katie Meili followed behind with times of 29.48 and 29.99 respectively.



Less than two hours later, the 20-year-old King lined-up with teammates Kathleen Baker, Kelsi Worrell and Simone Manuel to smash the world record in the women's 4x100m medley relay.



They triumphed in 3:51.55, improving their team's own global mark of 3:52.05, which was set up at the 2012 London Olympic Games.



Together with the 100m breaststroke gold and the mixed 4x100m medley relay, King bagged a total of four golds in Budapest.



However, the breaststroke specialist's achievement seemed humble in comparison to Dressel. Actually, even talented Katie Ledecky, with five gold medals on her neck, was less successful than her rookie teammate in Budapest.



After leading the US men's team to clinch the title of the 4x100m medley relay in a time of 3:27.91, the 20-year-old Dressel earned his seventh gold at his very first World Championships.



He became the second swimmer to win seven gold medals at a single World Championships, after Michael Phelps in 2007.



On Saturday, Dressel even managed to achieve something that Phelps had never did. He became the first swimmer to win three golds on a single night at either the worlds or the Olympics.



Chase Kalisz also contributed to the gold haul of the US team as he dominated the men's 400m individual medley by touching the wall first in a new Championships record of 4:05.90.



In addition to the women's 4x100m medley relay gold, the US powerhouse grabbed four out of eight golds on Sunday, leading the medal table with a total of 38 medals, 18 of which were golds.



In other results, Sarah Sjostrom from Sweden won her third gold in the women's 50m freestyle in 23.69. Earlier this week, she also set up the world records of the 50m and 100m freestyle.



Camille Lacourt triumphed in the men's 50m backstroke in 24.35, giving France their first swimming gold in Budapest.



Hungarian Katinka Hosszu led in the women's 400m individual medley in 4:29.33, earning her second gold in front of a passionate home crowd.



Olympic champion Gregorio Paltrinieri of Italy defended his title in the men's 1,500m race by clocking in 14:35.85.



Britain bounced to the second place on the swimming medal table at the World Championships with four golds, followed by China, Russia, Sweden and Italy with three golds each. Australia only managed to collect one gold with the effort of Emily Seebohm in the women's 200m backstroke.

