A look at Hong Kong Animation, Comics and Games Expo

A visitor takes photo with an animation model in the Hong Kong Animation, Comics and Games Expo, south China's Hong Kong, July 30, 2017. The 19th Hong Kong Animation, Comics and Games Expo (ACGHK) has been held at Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre in Hong Kong from July 28 to August 1. About 105 exhibitors attended this event. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)

Photo taken on July 30, 2017 shows an animation model displayed in the Hong Kong Animation, Comics and Games Expo, south China's Hong Kong.

A cosplayer dressed as animation character takes part in the Hong Kong Animation, Comics and Games Expo, south China's Hong Kong, July 30, 2017.