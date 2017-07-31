US city bans viewing mobile phones when crossing roads to reduce injuries

Honolulu, capital of the US state of Hawaii, has passed a law to ban pedestrians from looking at mobile phones or using other digital devices while crossing roads, US media reported.



This measure will take effect in October and is aimed at reducing injuries and deaths caused by "distracted walking," according to reports on Saturday.



According to the law, people caught viewing devices, including laptops and digital cameras, will be fined 15 to 35 US dollars the first time and up to 99 for a repeat offense.



Urgent calls to emergency services are excluded from the ban.



The new law is opposed by some, who accuse the government of overreach.

