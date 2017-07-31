DPRK's top legislator leaves for Iran to attend Rouhani's swearing-in ceremony

The top legislator of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) left here Monday for Iran to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Iranian President Hassan Rouhani for his second term later this week.



Kim Yong-nam, president of the Presidium of the Supreme People's Assembly of the DPRK, is heading to Iran via Russia for the event and will return to the DPRK on Aug. 11, according to DPRK officials.



This is Kim's second visit to a foreign country since he visited Egypt in 2015.



Rouhani secured a second term as Iran's president in an election in May.

