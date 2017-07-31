Rwandans to vote in presidential elections on August 4

A billboard of Rwandan presidential candidate and the incumbent President of Rwanda Paul Kagame is seen along a street in Kigali, capital of Rwanda, July 30, 2017. Rwandans will go to polls on August 4 to decide the presidency for the next seven years. (Xinhua/Lyu Tianran)

The flag of Rwanda's ruling party Rwandan Patriotic Front is hung in front of a roadside shop in Kigali, capital of Rwanda, July 30, 2017. Rwandans will go to polls on August 4 to decide the presidency for the next seven years. (Xinhua/Lyu Tianran)