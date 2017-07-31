27th annual Celebration of Light held in Vancouver, Canada

Japanese team display their fireworks during the 27th annual Celebration of Light in Vancouver, Canada, July 29, 2017. Fireworks teams from Japan, United Kingdom and Canada are participating in this year's Celebration of Light, an annual fireworks competition in Vancouver. (Xinhua/Liang Sen)

