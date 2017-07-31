Aussie households concerned by stagnant wage growth, rising cost of living

Australian households are increasingly concerned by stagnant wage growth coupled with the rising cost of everyday expenses such as groceries, bills and fuel, a new survey showed on Monday.



ME Bank surveyed more than 1,500 Australians for its latest Household Comfort Report, and found that just more than half of all respondents had no money to spend on luxury items at the end of their monthly salary.



Speaking on Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) radio about the results of the survey, ME Bank economist Jeff Oughton said the growing gap between Australia's rich and poor was widening.



"Australian households are under financial stress. They're concerned about the rising cost of bills but also there are income woes, interest rates are starting to rise and there's mortgage and rental stress," Oughton said.



"People are concerned there's more to come. Almost half of Australians have no spare cash at the end of the week and very little cash savings in the bank.



"You can wear your clothes a bit further and maybe you don't buy a new PC, but people with constrained incomes, and that's 40 to 50 percent of Australians, are feeling this bill shock."



Some families have begun shopping at cheaper supermarkets, while many Australians admit they have had to forgo a new pair of shoes or a holiday due to a lack of money.



One mother, Emma Fisher, told News Corp that rising bill costs put the biggest strain on her family.



"We recently got a gas bill of 300 Australian dollars (240 US dollars) for a six-week period. I've noticed an increase in household bills, particularly this year, gas and electricity have gone up a lot," Fisher said.



"It means we've got less disposable income to do fun things. Last year we went to Fiji, other years we would go somewhere in Queensland, but we won't be able to have one this year."

