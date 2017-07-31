The Ritz-Carlton, Beijing collaborates with Air China

Italian Chef Amedeo Ferri from The Ritz-Carlton, Beijing Photo: Courtesy of The Ritz-Carlton, Beijing

The Ritz-Carlton, Beijing announced their collaboration with Air China on launching in-flight menus for the first-class passengers on July 26.Amedeo Ferri, the Italian chef of the restaurant Barolo at The Ritz-Carlton, Beijing will be responsible for designing the menu for Air China flights from Beijing to the US. A variety of four-course seasonal menus for a variety of long-haul destinations will be available from August 1 to July 31, 2018.From August to October, the first-class passengers departing from Beijing to US cities including New York, Newmark, San Francisco, San Jose, Los Angeles, Washington and Houston will be able to access the dishes on the new menu.