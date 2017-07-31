Stankovic Intercontinental Basketball Champion Cup ends

Xu Jingnan (sixth from left), other guests and the German team basketball players during the award ceremony Photo: Courtesy of Peak Sport

The leading domestic basketball championship Stankovic Intercontinental Basketball Champion Cup took place in Shenzhen on July 23.The successful launch of this annual international basketball game is considered a reflection of the growing capability of holding international basketball games in China. The domestic leading sports brand Peak Sport sponsored the competition. For 13 consecutive years, Peak Sport has been supporting the championship. The German team dubbed "Peak's Team" is also under the sponsorship of Peak Sport.After hours of competition, the German team beat the Croatian team at 69:65, seizing the championship. The Chinese team ranked third after the Croatian team.The final was the most exciting part of the game. In the beginning, the Germans were beating the Croatians 10:0, but the Croatians soon caught up and surpassed the Germans. Nevertheless, the game was in a deadlock until the German team managed to score four points at the last minute.Cheng Wanqi, the former chairman of FIBA (the International Basketball Federation), Li Jinsheng, the director of the department and vice-chairman of the CBA (China Basketball Association) and Xu Jingnan, the chairman of Peak Sport attended the game.Xu congratulated the German team for their victory and presented the bronze medal to the Chinese team after the basketball game.Peak Sport has been dedicated to supporting basketball culture interaction throughout the world with their professional sports uniforms and equipment. Talking about Stankovic Intercontinental Basketball Champion Cup, Xu said that after 13 years of development, the game has become a matured international basketball game as well as a special event for basketball fans in China, and Peak will continue to support the game."This year's game is very meaningful for the German team. They have proved themselves with perseverance in this game and their winning spirit parallels with that of Peak Sport," Xu said, adding that Peak Sport will continue to boost basketball in China and make basketball a bridge of communication between China and the world."It is our responsibility to boost the development of the basketball industry in China, and we will continue to support the game for the next 20 or even 30 years," he said.