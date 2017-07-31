‘Dunkirk’ stays on top in N.America

Promotional material for Dunkirk Photo: IC

World War II epic Dunkirk stayed at the top of the North American box office for the second straight weekend, industry data showed Sunday.Directed by Briton Christopher Nolan, critically acclaimed Dunkirk took in another $28.1 million, according to box-office tracker Exhibitor Relations, for a total of $102.8 million since it debuted last weekend and became the first non-franchise film to top the charts this summer.It stars singer Harry Styles in the retelling of the storied 1940 evacuation of hundreds of thousands of Allied troops from a beach in northern France under constant German bombardment.Debuting in second place with $25.6 million in revenue was The Emoji Movie, an animated flick about a world inside a cell phone that is populated by emojis. A chipper emoji named Gene is embarrassed that he has an expressive face and sets off an adventure to become like all the others - each of which have just one look to his or her mug.Falling from second last week to third is raunchy comedy Girls Trip starring Queen Latifah, Regina Hall, Jada Pinkett Smith and Tiffany Haddish, which posted a haul of $20 million over the weekend and $65.5 million in its first two weeks.Another debut movie, action flick Atomic Blonde, starring Charlize Theron in the role of agent Lorraine Broughton, took in $18.5 million as it grabbed fourth place.Fifth went to Spider-Man: Homecoming, which pulled in $13.4 million. Overall, it has raked in more than $278 million in North America.French auteur Luc Besson's special-effects laden Valerian tanked as it fell three ranks in the top 10 to eighth place. In two weeks it has taken in just $30.6 million, against the $180 million it cost to make.The EuropaCorp-financed film starring Dane DeHaan and Cara Delevingne is the most expensive independent film ever made, with some industry watchers calculating it would have to hit the $400 million mark worldwide to justify a sequel.The following films took sixth to 10th place:War For the Planet of the Apes ($10.3 million)Despicable Me 3 ($7.7 million)Valerian ($6.8 million)Baby Driver ($4 million)Wonder Woman ($3.5 million)