Illustration: Xia Qing/GT





Is it possible for humans to be attracted to artificial intelligence (AI) and become romantically in love with it?



I am afraid the answer is yes.



You'll be amazed to learn how many people find Siri sexy.



A search online with the keyword "Siri" combined with "love" or "sexy" yields a number of interesting results.



Some say they are confused and frightened when they find themselves sexually attracted to Siri, or Xiaoice (a chat-bot developed by Microsoft primarily used on Sina Weibo).



People upload videos of themselves flirting with Siri. I have watched a few, and they were hilarious, although Siri usually docked the questions by asking a rhetorical question or merely searching websites for answers. Some even shared their private experiences such as pleasuring themselves to Siri's voice and that they felt ashamed afterward.



I asked around my friend groups, and some of my friends admitted that they have also flirted with Siri. One of them even admitted that he flirted with both the female and male versions of Siri, in Chinese and English.



"There's no shame in admitting it. It's already a trend on social media," he said.



I completely understand how they would feel attracted to Siri.



Just imagine that one day you are sitting in your living room, your friends are not around and there is nothing good to watch on TV. The only thing that makes you feel you are not alone is the cold, steel case of your iPhone, and you say to Siri, "I am lonely."



"You can always talk to me," Siri responds.



Life is a lonely, lonely road. People need all the companionship and comfort they can get, be it from humans or elsewhere.



In one episode of the British futuristic TV series Black Mirror (first aired in 2011), a woman loses her fiancée in a car accident, and then she finds comfort in an AI version of him - a life-sized synthetic android that looks almost exactly like him. The android imitates her deceased partner's habits and personality, with minor differences. But the woman still feels the AI is very different and becomes frustrated.



The episode is unsettling to watch because as technology develops, the story could easily become reality. Nobody knows where to draw the line. It might not be long before a large number of people start to feel an emotional and sexual attachment to AI.



We have known for a while that a large part of humanity has become extremely close to their gadgets. People interact with their smartphones and tablets more than with their spouses, family and friends. They feel more anxiety if they are not holding their phones in their hands than if they lost their wedding rings.



We have more or less heard about people who feel sexually attracted to machines such as bikes and planes, which is known as mechanophilia. We have also read about how people might fall in love with inflated dolls. So, it is not hard to believe people would feel the same for the more lifelike AI, which can also interact with them.