Saved by online shopping



Last year, before I returned to China, my friends sent numerous messages to me on WeChat, asking for makeup, medicine, shoes, clothes and bags (Stop asking for Chinese goods, July 26).



I checked for these items online and found that a pair of sneakers that one of my male friends requested cost $2,200, which is nearly my living expenses for two months. I wondered, "Are they crazy?".



As more Chinese students choose to go abroad to study, some students started becoming part-time buyers for domestic customers who want foreign products.



In this way, students could ask for a commission fee and earn a lot of money.



However, in recent years, their market was invaded by online shopping companies, such as Taobao, Jingdong, and Jumei Youpin.



These companies do not require a commission fee and can deliver products much faster and safer. Discovering that products online are much cheaper, my parents and friends stopped texting me their wish lists of goods.



In a word, thanks to China's online shopping companies, I will be forever relieved from the burden of shopping for people.



Yang Mei, by e-mail

Wait for your true love



One of my foreign friends once asked me, "Why must Chinese women be married before the age of 30? It doesn't make any sense!"(Male doctoral students become leftovers in China's marriage market, July 17)



When I was in high school, I lived with a host family in the US.



My host parents were about 50 years old and had four children.



They met at university when my host mother, Christina, was still in her master's degree program and my host father, Peter, was still getting his PhD. Christina was engaged when they met. But she then happened to encounter Peter in the library.



They had a wonderful conversation, fell in love and decided to get married.



I don't know how they convinced their parents, but I know that when they got married Christina was 32 years old and had just finished her PhD, and Peter was 37 years old and had been a professor for two years.



I told this story to my mother and she shook her head, "Christina will have problems giving birth to a baby. She's too old."



I then told her Christina had four healthy kids, which stopped my mother from continuing her speech on when women should be married. I think I will keep telling her this story until her mind is changed.



Meng Shangpei, by e-mail