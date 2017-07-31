Word matters

Illustration: Xia Qing/GT
"After a newspaper reported on July 20 that the basement flooded several times, we accelerated the evacuation and encouraged about 30 tenants to move out successfully."
So said Wu Jingyu, landlord of an office building in Tiantongyuan in Changping district. Some young people who couldn't afford regular apartments rented space in the undergroud floors of the building. Since July 18, under the requirement of Changping government, group-oriented leasing is banned and basement tenants in this area have been asked to move out. (Source: Beijing Daily)