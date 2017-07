Staff members pour beer inside a brewery in Qingdao, East China's Shandong Province. The brewery was built inside Qingdao's Golden Beach Beer City where the 27th Qingdao International Beer Festival will be held from this Friday to August 27. A visitor can have a close look at the beer production line by paying 20 yuan ($2.97). More than 200 varieties of beer will be offered during the festival. Photo: IC