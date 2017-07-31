Mainland stocks lifted by earnings outlook

Chinese mainland stocks ended higher Monday, bolstered by strength in blue chips as investors piled into resource firms which forecast growth in mid-year earnings.



The blue-chip CSI300 index edged up 0.43 percent to close at 3,737.87 points, while the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.61 percent to 3,273.03 points, marking its highest since mid-April.



The stock market extended gains even though China's July factory growth cooled slightly than the previous month and lower than expected.



The official PMI stood at 51.4 in July, lower than 51.7 registered in June, but still well above the 50-point mark, indicating that the Chinese economy continued a momentum of growth.



China has posted a stronger-than-expected economic growth of 6.9 percent in the first half of the year. Analysts predict that fueled by construction booms and supply-side reforms, the country's economy will continue to grow in the second half and the profits of the companies listed on the main board will maintain strength.



Haitong Securities wrote in a report that they continued to recommend consumer, financial and cyclical firms which have solid performances and low valuations, Reuters reported Monday.



Sector performance was mixed. Material stocks led the gains, with the materials index jumping 4 percent to nearly three-year high.





