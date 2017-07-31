MSCI gives Chinese companies warning

Source:Reuters-Global Times Published: 2017/7/31 17:48:40

Domestic firms have been cautioned on long suspension of shares trading





MSCI's head of research for Asia Pacific, Chia Chin-ping, said the mainland stock market was an outlier in global markets with too many suspensions in stock trading.



He said the US index provider was closely monitoring the 222 A shares that will be added to its Emerging Markets Index in May and August next year.



"If we find that a company suspends for a long time, that is, over 50 days, we will remove it from the index, and we will not bring it back to the index again for at least another 12 months," Chia said.



Chia noted that suspensions last for a day at most in most global markets, whereas in the Chinese mainland, suspensions can go on for months.



In one extreme case, trading in shares of



MSCI's comments come as the number of suspended stocks in the Chinese mainland is at its highest level in a year after volatility in smaller companies prompted many to halt share trading in order to avert a crash in prices.



Suspensions have also increased among companies with larger capitalizations as China steps up consolidation of State-owned enterprises.



An average of 265, or one in every 13, mainland-listed companies suspended trade in July, and was up 30 percent from an average of 202 in January, according to data from Shanghai-based fund consultancy Z-Ben Advisors.



In May last year, both the Shanghai and Shenzhen bourses tightened rules on share suspensions by listed companies, requiring them to disclose more details and to shorten the length of suspensions.



A spokesman for the China Securities Regulatory Commission said at a press conference last Friday that Chinese regulators would work to improve suspension rules.



Last year, MSCI cited arbitrary and long suspensions as a reason for vetoing the inclusion of shares listed on the mainland in its benchmark indices.





