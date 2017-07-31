Canadian heavy oil plugs gap left by OPEC, Latin America

Canada's struggling oil market has found some form of a lifeline as traders scramble for heavy crude due to Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries' (OPEC) production cuts and sinking Latin American output.



Output has fallen in OPEC as well as in Latin American non-OPEC countries such as Mexico and Colombia, leading refiners as far away as China to look to Alberta's oil sands to fill the gap.



The interest has boosted the price for heavy Western Canada Select (WCS) oil, which is within range of its tightest ever discount to US crude.



Canadian heavy oil is an easy substitute for Middle Eastern and Latin American grades, and the rising demand represents a rare bright spot for the oil sands, which have been hit hard by falling prices and the high costs to produce and blend Alberta's heavy, tar-like bitumen.



"We've been seeing a structural change [in the market] since OPEC cut medium sours, and Canadian heavy fits beautifully in there," one trader at an oil sands company said.



OPEC is attempting to rebalance global markets by cutting sour crude output, keeping light sweet barrels flowing as US shale producers are pumping at record levels.



Venezuela, Mexico and Colombia produce about 5.3 million barrels per day, while OPEC has cut about 1.8 million barrels per day in supply.



Gulf Coast refiners are paying more for Canadian production to replace these barrels, pushing the discount for Canadian oil delivered to the US storage hub in Cushing, Oklahoma, to around $5 a barrel below US crude. At current levels, this would put the outright price of WCS at Cushing at just under $45 a barrel.



The narrowest differential at Cushing was $4.10 per barrel below US crude in mid-2015.



Canada exports more than 3 million barrels of crude daily to the US, its No.1 customer, according to US Energy Department data.





