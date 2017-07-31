puzzle
ACROSS
1 Indication of hard manual labor
6 Storm drain cover
11 Drivel
14 Really cheap liquor
15 Gadget used on potatoes
16 Chicken-king link
17 Newlywed, right after the reception
19 Bit of advice
20 Totally in love
21 Food sticker
22 Delicious letters on a menu
25 Suffix for extremists
26 Boring performance
28 Relative of yours and mine?
30 Pajama halves
33 Lots, to a semi truck driver?
34 Festive, playful fun
36 Things checked in grocery stores
38 Producer of sweet stuff
43 Exalting hymn of praise
44 Fit for plowing
45 Observed the national anthem
48 Unskilled farm laborer
50 Fixes beforehand, as the outcome
51 Like many roads
53 President William McKinley's wife
55 Was on the bench
56 Wooster's bane
57 Seeing things through a factual lens
61 School org. founded in 1897
62 Feature of a pancake ad, often
66 Word before "up," "out" or "in"
67 Last place finisher, obviously
68 Eliminate from a chalkboard
69 Older than old-school "before"
70 Removes wrapping
71 Get narrower toward the end
DOWN
1 "Be quiet!"
2 Take out on romantic dates
3 Longest division of geological time
4 Pair split in Vegas
5 Minty herb
6 Small cave
7 Violent mob rampage
8 Teenager's skin condition
9 Extremely small
10 Miscalculate
11 Green copper finish
12 Arranged to be parallel (Var.)
13 What researchers write
18 Make a donkey instead of a monkey, e.g.
21 Like a major general
22 Cranberries' homes
23 Hilo feast
24 Certain math subject, informally
27 Where many unions are formed
29 Baltimore is one
31 Leveling tool
32 Moral failure
35 Bit of baseball news
37 Double on the set
39 Thing created when sitting
40 Bird that gets a leg up?
41 Gymnastics legend Korbut
42 Place for fresh eggs
45 Fastener that looks like U?
46 Having less slack
47 Overly decorative
49 Old Houston football team
52 Emulate a basset hound's ears
54 Valuable holding
58 "... or ___!" (threat)
59 Mideast's Gulf of ___
60 Vidal's Breckenridge
62 Day-___ (fluorescent paint)
63 50 Cent's genre
64 Function
65 For each one
solution