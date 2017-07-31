puzzle

ACROSS1 Indication of hard manual labor6 Storm drain cover11 Drivel14 Really cheap liquor15 Gadget used on potatoes16 Chicken-king link17 Newlywed, right after the reception19 Bit of advice20 Totally in love21 Food sticker22 Delicious letters on a menu25 Suffix for extremists26 Boring performance28 Relative of yours and mine?30 Pajama halves33 Lots, to a semi truck driver?34 Festive, playful fun36 Things checked in grocery stores38 Producer of sweet stuff43 Exalting hymn of praise44 Fit for plowing45 Observed the national anthem48 Unskilled farm laborer50 Fixes beforehand, as the outcome51 Like many roads53 President William McKinley's wife55 Was on the bench56 Wooster's bane57 Seeing things through a factual lens61 School org. founded in 189762 Feature of a pancake ad, often66 Word before "up," "out" or "in"67 Last place finisher, obviously68 Eliminate from a chalkboard69 Older than old-school "before"70 Removes wrapping71 Get narrower toward the endDOWN1 "Be quiet!"2 Take out on romantic dates3 Longest division of geological time4 Pair split in Vegas5 Minty herb6 Small cave7 Violent mob rampage8 Teenager's skin condition9 Extremely small10 Miscalculate11 Green copper finish12 Arranged to be parallel (Var.)13 What researchers write18 Make a donkey instead of a monkey, e.g.21 Like a major general22 Cranberries' homes23 Hilo feast24 Certain math subject, informally27 Where many unions are formed29 Baltimore is one31 Leveling tool32 Moral failure35 Bit of baseball news37 Double on the set39 Thing created when sitting40 Bird that gets a leg up?41 Gymnastics legend Korbut42 Place for fresh eggs45 Fastener that looks like U?46 Having less slack47 Overly decorative49 Old Houston football team52 Emulate a basset hound's ears54 Valuable holding58 "... or ___!" (threat)59 Mideast's Gulf of ___60 Vidal's Breckenridge62 Day-___ (fluorescent paint)63 50 Cent's genre64 Function65 For each one

solution