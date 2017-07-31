Crossword

Source:Global Times Published: 2017/7/31 17:58:39

puzzle





ACROSS

  1 Indication of hard manual labor

  6 Storm drain cover

 11 Drivel

 14 Really cheap liquor

 15 Gadget used on potatoes

 16 Chicken-king link

 17 Newlywed, right after the reception

 19 Bit of advice

 20 Totally in love

 21 Food sticker

 22 Delicious letters on a menu

 25 Suffix for extremists

 26 Boring performance

 28 Relative of yours and mine?

 30 Pajama halves

 33 Lots, to a semi truck driver?

 34 Festive, playful fun

 36 Things checked in grocery stores

 38 Producer of sweet stuff

 43 Exalting hymn of praise

 44 Fit for plowing

 45 Observed the national anthem

 48 Unskilled farm laborer

 50 Fixes beforehand, as the outcome

 51 Like many roads

 53 President William McKinley's wife

 55 Was on the bench

 56 Wooster's bane

 57 Seeing things through a factual lens

 61 School org. founded in 1897

 62 Feature of a pancake ad, often

 66 Word before "up," "out" or "in"

 67 Last place finisher, obviously

 68 Eliminate from a chalkboard

 69 Older than old-school "before"

 70 Removes wrapping

 71 Get narrower toward the end

DOWN

  1 "Be quiet!"

  2 Take out on romantic dates

  3 Longest division of geological time

  4 Pair split in Vegas

  5 Minty herb

  6 Small cave

  7 Violent mob rampage

  8 Teenager's skin condition

  9 Extremely small

 10 Miscalculate

 11 Green copper finish

 12 Arranged to be parallel (Var.)

 13 What researchers write

 18 Make a donkey instead of a monkey, e.g.

 21 Like a major general

 22 Cranberries' homes

 23 Hilo feast

 24 Certain math subject, informally

 27 Where many unions are formed

 29 Baltimore is one

 31 Leveling tool

 32 Moral failure

 35 Bit of baseball news

 37 Double on the set

 39 Thing created when sitting

 40 Bird that gets a leg up?

 41 Gymnastics legend Korbut

 42 Place for fresh eggs

 45 Fastener that looks like U?

 46 Having less slack

 47 Overly decorative

 49 Old Houston football team

 52 Emulate a basset hound's ears

 54 Valuable holding

 58 "... or ___!" (threat)

 59 Mideast's Gulf of ___

 60 Vidal's Breckenridge

 62 Day-___ (fluorescent paint)

 63 50 Cent's genre

 64 Function

 65 For each one

solution



 

