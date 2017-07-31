Happy birthday:



Try not to stubbornly cling to your own perspectives. You will be able to better connect to someone if you try to see things through their eyes. A financial matter will demand your personal attention. Your lucky numbers: 3, 6, 9, 16, 19.

Leo (Jul 23 - Aug 22)



Your resources will be limited today so make sure you choose your battles wisely. Take care when listening to the advice of others or you might end up heading down the wrong path. ✭✭✭

Virgo (Aug 23 - Sep 22)



This will be a good time to check out the real estate market. Whether you rent or own, a move to a new area will inject some positive energy into your life. Yellow will be your lucky color. ✭✭✭✭

Libra (Sep 23 - Oct 22)



A career move will be possible if you are willing to make a few minor changes. All eyes will be on you today. Make the most of your time in the spotlight by promoting your plans among those whose support you need. ✭✭✭✭



Scorpio (Oct 23 - Nov 21)



Don't be afraid to rely on the help of friends and relatives to help you complete some important tasks. The aid they provide will make you realize just how important your relationships with others are. ✭✭✭



Sagittarius (Nov 22 - Dec 21)



Your creativity will be at its peak today. Your compassionate nature is both a blessing and curse. Try your best to maintain a balance between the needs of others and your own personal needs. ✭✭✭







Capricorn (Dec 22 - Jan 19)



You may have a difficult time figuring out what is going on in the heads of those closest to you. Logic will only take you so far today, so trust in what your heart tells you. Your financial luck is looking up. ✭✭✭✭



Aquarius (Jan 20 - Feb 18)



Don't hesitate to immediately jump on board if an opportunity for travel arises. Lady Luck will be at your side when it comes to career matters. This will be a good time to send out your resume. ✭✭✭✭

Pisces (Feb 19 - Mar 20)



Your charisma is on the rise. Once you choose a particular direction, others will automatically line up to follow you. This will be a great time to demonstrate your leadership talents. ✭✭✭✭

Aries (Mar 21 - Apr 19)



Today should be all about making dreams come true, mostly yours, but may include those of someone close to you as well. A professional change is within your reach, all you have to do is take it. ✭✭✭

Taurus (Apr 20 - May 20)



Go ahead and treat yourself today. A new look or outfit is sure to help boost your morale and increase your self-esteem. Just remember to stay within your budget, or else it may end up having quite the opposite effect. ✭✭✭✭

Gemini (May 21 - Jun 20)



Get together with people who share your interests. There is no shortage of those who think like you do. Physical activities will not only be good for your physical health, but your mental health as well. ✭✭✭

Cancer (Jun 21 - Jul 22)



A fun time will be had by all if you head out with friends tonight. Go ahead and throw caution to the wind when it comes to choosing what activities you want to take part in. Love is in the air. ✭✭✭