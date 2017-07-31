Share and share alike

It is not news to anyone that, over the past year or so, there has been a "sharing economy boom" in Shanghai and China. It is an industry that is reverberating from city to city, province to province, as more and more innovations are being added to a growing list of already-existing services such as shared bikes. The latest edition are sleeping capsules, set up at commercial buildings in Pudong New Area, Jing'an and Xuhui districts for overworked office workers needing a nap. However, the capsules were quickly removed by Shanghai's fire department as they did not meet certain safety requirements.Given these capsules' extremely short life span, few people were able to actually try the service. Instead, the Global Times recently asked some foreigners if they would want to try them should they return, and what other shared services they use in Shanghai.Most of the interviewees were receptive to the idea of sleeping capsules. "Yes, I would like to try it just to see. It's a new trial and a new technology, so why not?" Turkish Hakan Parali said.Upon seeing a photo of the sleek white capsule, Evelyne Liegeois from Belgium commented, "It looks very futuristic." Belgian Lee Albert, however, was a little more puzzled by the alien-looking technology. "It looks nice from the picture, but I had to think about it to figure out what it was."Perhaps the biggest appeal of the shared capsules is the price, especially in contrast to the exorbitant cost of nicer hotels in Shanghai. With a scan of a QR code, capsule users only pay 6 yuan ($0.89) for a half-hour nap.The affordability of the service is what intrigued German Moritz Abel, as he believes that hotels and residences in Shanghai have become too expensive. "We experienced this because we had to pay a lot just to stay with my colleague. If the capsule has a better price, of course I would check it out!"

A foreigner unlocks a Mobike shared bicycle.Photos: CFP and Global Times

To provide a comfortable experience, the sleeping capsules are equipped with a lamp, a fan and power sockets. Those wishing to take a quick nap can also get free bedding, including sheets, pillowcases and blankets.American Jarrett Conard is a pilot who travels frequently and often has brief stopovers in China. He is not yet convinced by the new technology, though, stating that he would rather stay in a hotel.Many netizens echoed this skepticism toward shared sleeping pods. Some expressed concerns that the hygiene might not meet health standards if there is no staff on hand to tidy up after each use.A few of the foreigners were more concerned about the size and comfort of the capsule. When shown the photo, Abel said, "I have a problem with small rooms." His friend David Jeikowski from Germany thought that it would be an interesting experience."I'd probably be a little claustrophobic," American Jacob Reanne laughed. "I'd still try it though."Sleeping capsules are just one of the many sharing services that have popped up all over Shanghai this past year. Another popular example is all the app-based rental bicycles that now inundate the city's streets and sidewalks. The most famous brands are orange Mobike and yellow ofo, although other companies have also exploded onto the scene."I like the bike service. They use it a lot in major US cities like New York and Chicago as well," Reanne said. When asked what sharing services they have tried, Abel and Jeikowski joked that they share a bed. After a few chuckles, the two added that they have used and really enjoyed shared bikes.

A user checks a shared sleeping capsule in an office building in Pudong New Area.

Liegeois and Albert have both used Didi Chuxing ("Didi"), China's largest ride-hailing app. They liked the convenience of the service, although they did express that they had some difficulty setting up WeChat because they are foreigners.With the rapid pace at which Shanghai's shared economy is growing, it's no surprise that there have been some doubts and even a few mishaps. Recently, a lot of media attention has centered on the death of an 11-year-old child who got in a traffic accident while riding an ofo. His parents are now suing the company for negligence.Aside from such tragedies, people also have doubts about the organization of the bikes, which often clutter the sidewalks. "Because there's no fixed station like there is in Germany, it's less organized," Abel stated.Liegeois and Albert are also wary whenever they use Didi. "When we take the call, we always worry a little about the driver, and whether (he/she's) a good one or not."China's new sharing economy has arguably created the next generation of corporation monopolies. As the economy continues to expand, some companies like Didi have asserted a dominant position in the marketplace."In Belgium, there are several companies who do different services, but here it's like one huge company that offers everything," Albert pointed out.While Albert believes that is a good thing, Conard is dubious. "I think the most important thing (with these services) is to know where your money is going, and who's getting paid for everything."This article was written by Maya Zhou

Evelyne Liegeois (left) and Lee Albert

Hakan Parali

Jacob Reanne

Jarrett Conard

Moritz Abel (left) and David Jeikowski