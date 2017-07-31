Xuhui district starts sports park construction

Xuhui district has started construction on a new sports park in Xujiahui, according to local news portal eastday.com. To prepare for the project, illegal buildings were demolished and shops moved out from the area around Shanghai Indoor Stadium during the first half of this year. Construction has officially started during the second of this year.



The project, as an important part of Shanghai's public sports space plan, is taking place around Shanghai Stadium and the neighboring area.



Four main buildings including Shanghai Stadium, Shanghai Indoor Stadium, Shanghai Swimming Center and East Asia Sports Building will be maintained and transformed based on requirements of professional sports events and public fitness needs.



The park is expected to be built into a large-scale center for sports events, popular public sports as well as a landmark of sports culture.





