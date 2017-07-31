15th ChinaJoy breaks attendance records

On Sunday, the 15th annual ChinaJoy, short for China Digital Entertainment Expo & Conference, came to a close. The Shanghai event saw a record-breaking 342,700 visits, 17,200 more than last year. Saturday alone hit a historical high of 121,000, Jiefang Daily reported.



In recent years, the event has been developed into a comprehensive platform to welcome participants from pan-entertainment industries including animation, live streaming, network literature as well as data companies.



This year, many companies, both domestic and international, promoted their products with rich interactive activities and larger exhibition areas. Wearable devices, virtual and augmented reality technologies were displayed at eSmart, the Global Smart Entertainment Hardware Expo introduced by ChinaJoy last year.





