British artist Gillian Ayres holds first Chinese mainland exhibition







A visitor walks through the Sailing Off the Edge exhibition at the CAFA Art Museum Photo: Wei Xi/GT







Well-known British abstract painting artist Gillian Ayres kicked off her first exhibition in the Chinese mainland Sunday.



Sailing Off the Edge at Beijing's CAFA Art Museum presents 15 works that Ayres has created over the decades since 1979.



Calling Ayres "one of the most important living abstract artists in the world" Carma Elliot, country director for the British Council China, said at the opening ceremony Sunday that the exhibition aims to "offer China a unique opportunity to see the complex and sensuous art of a woman who was the first female head of painting at a British art school and the only woman in one of the most important exhibitions of British art - the 1960 Situation exhibition in the UK."



According to the press release from the museum, the exhibition is being held "as museums around the world reflect on the importance of artists who are women."



The 87-year-old artist's works have been collected by numerous museums and galleries around the world, including MOMA New York, Tate London, the Museum of Modern Art in Brasilia and the National Gallery of Australia.



While the Beijing exhibition comes to an end on August 27, a retrospective devoted to her work at the National Museum of Wales in the UK will run until September.



