Learning Chinese

Chat attack

military medal



军功章



(jūnɡōnɡzhānɡ)

A: While I was cleaning up my grandfather's room today, I saw a military medal that he won when he was serving in the military. So cool!



今天, 我在给爷爷收拾房间时, 看到了他当兵时拿的军功章！太帅了！



(jīntiān, wǒ zài ɡěi yéye shōushí fánɡjiān shí, kàndào le tā dānɡbīnɡ shí ná de jūnɡōnɡzhānɡ！tàishuài le! )



B: I heard that your grandfather was a soldier for several decades and that he had quite a few military accomplishments.



听说你爷爷当了好几十年的兵, 立下过不少军功。



(tīnɡshuō nǐ yéye dānɡ le hǎo jǐ shí nián de bīnɡ, lì xià ɡuò bùshǎo jūnɡōnɡ.)

A: Yeah but he ended up having quite a few problems with his health because of this.



可是, 他的身体也因此落下了不少的毛病。



(kěshì, tā de shēntǐ yě yīncǐ luòxià le bù shǎo de máobìnɡ.)

B: He really is a hero worthy of admiration. I salute him!



他真是让人敬佩的英雄, 向他致敬！



(tā zhēnshì rànɡrén jìnɡpèi de yīnɡxiónɡ, xiànɡ tā zhìjìnɡ!)